|
|
Craig A. Van Hooser, age 58, of Erie, passed away following an extended illness on Monday, December 2, 2019. He was born in Whitwell, Tenn. on August 14, 1961, son of the late Nelson and Joyce Van Hooser.
Craig loved fishing, hanging out by the dock and driving his car anywhere it led him. He was a member of the Fulton Club and CYS Club. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Craig is survived by his wife, Patricia Van Hooser; four children, Joshua Van Hooser, Jessica, Adam (fiancée, Jackie King), and Matthew (fiancée, Kelly Gasiewski) Van Hooser; two sisters, Teresa Van Hooser, and Carol Lorei (Sonny); one brother, Kenneth Van Hooser (Terri); nine grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Gene Kennett. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 7, 2019