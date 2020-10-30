Craig Andrew Brace, age 64, of Waterford, died October 28, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, following a brief battle with cancer.
Born to parents Levant A. Brace and Anna P. (née Katren) Brace, on May 25, 1956 in Corry, Craig lived the majority of his life in Waterford.
Craig graduated from Ft. LeBoeuf High School and Erie County Technical School in 1974. For more than forty years, Craig owned and operated Craig's Sub and Pizza Shop together with his twin brother, Brett. Through his business, Craig got to know the people of Waterford and the surrounding area. He also worked for Troyer Farms as a potato chip salesman and he also worked for Bush Industries for several years. For nearly the last decade, Craig also worked for Associated Clinical Labs as a courier. Craig was an intensely likeable guy with the gift of gab. He knew someone no matter where he went. Talking with people, hearing their stories, and sharing his own brought great joy into his life. He enjoyed spending time with family and cooking was his true passion. Craig loved his family and friends deeply and will be dearly missed. He was a wonderful father and grandfather.
He WAs predeceased by his father, Levant Brace. Craig is survived by his mother, Anna (née Katren) Brace of Waterford; brother, Brett Brace of Waterford; brother, Darrell (Pam) Brace of Bon Aqua, Tenn.; son, Dustin (Megan) Brace of Waynesboro, Pa.; daughter, Rae Lynn (Andrey) Alampiev of Golden, Colo.; his six grandchildren: Ellie, Liliy, Tori, Susan, Miliy, and Solomon; and his three nephews: Kyle, Nathan, and Andrew.
Visitation will be held at Van Matre Funeral Home, 105 Walnut St., Waterford, on Friday, October 30th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral and burial services will be private due to COVID-19. Burial will take place at Waterford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Craig's name to the Erie Community Foundation, 459 West 6th St., Erie, PA 16507, or to the Waterford Community Food Pantry, 12723 Route 19, Waterford, Pa. Condolences may be sent to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com
