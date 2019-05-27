|
Craig Edwin Kinney passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born to Kathy Kinney and the late Craig W. Kinney Jr. on January 9, 1985.
Surviving are a brother, Christian Robert Kinney and nephew Caiden Raymond Kinney. He is also survived by his grandfathers Edwin Wroblewski and Craig W. Kinney Sr. and his uncles, aunts, cousins, and many many friends.
Craig was preceded in death by his grandmothers Donna Wroblewski and Peggy Kinney.
Craig came into this world a mighty little, curly-blonde, blue-eyed beauty. He grew to be a burly, cuddly, bear-huggin' man. His laughter filled rooms accompanied by his signature smile.
Craig grew up in French Creek, N.Y. Growing up he attended Clymer Central School and graduated from Sherman Central School. He worked at Peak n' Peek, Heils Trucking, and recently Bay Valley Foods in North East.
He was known for his love of WWF, of which he practiced many hours on his little brother. Craig was a full-force fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers or anything Pittsburgh.
Craig will be sorely missed by his mother, brother, and family as well as anyone who came in contact with him. Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Thursday from 3:00 p.m till 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Clymer Fire Station No. 1 at 8756 W. Main Street Clymer, NY 14724.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 27, 2019