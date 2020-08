Craig James Leube, age 57, of Erie, passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1963, a son of Patricia (McNally) Leube and the late William F. Leube.Craig was a graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School, class of 1981. He worked as a machinist at Bliley Electric and later in maintenance at Modern Industries. He loved music, especially listening to the Beatles and was an avid reader. He enjoyed painting and was a fan of Bob Ross. Craig was a veritable cornucopia of useless information…one of the smartest men ever.He was preceded in death by his father, William F. Leube.Craig is survived by his mother, Patricia Leube (Larry Dufala); a son, Corey Leube (Ellen); grandsons, William C. Leube and Lucas Leube; siblings, Timothy Leube (Tanya), Tammy Kastrup (John), Lori Hepler, Lisa Flemmens (Paul Kleiner) and Amy Harrison (Greg Whitford; eleven nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends and extended family.Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555, East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits