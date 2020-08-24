Craig James Leube, age 57, of Erie, passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1963, a son of Patricia (McNally) Leube and the late William F. Leube.
Craig was a graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School, class of 1981. He worked as a machinist at Bliley Electric and later in maintenance at Modern Industries. He loved music, especially listening to the Beatles and was an avid reader. He enjoyed painting and was a fan of Bob Ross. Craig was a veritable cornucopia of useless information…one of the smartest men ever.
He was preceded in death by his father, William F. Leube.
Craig is survived by his mother, Patricia Leube (Larry Dufala); a son, Corey Leube (Ellen); grandsons, William C. Leube and Lucas Leube; siblings, Timothy Leube (Tanya), Tammy Kastrup (John), Lori Hepler, Lisa Flemmens (Paul Kleiner) and Amy Harrison (Greg Whitford; eleven nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends and extended family.
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555, East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
