1/1
Craig James Leube
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig James Leube, age 57, of Erie, passed away after a long, courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1963, a son of Patricia (McNally) Leube and the late William F. Leube.

Craig was a graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School, class of 1981. He worked as a machinist at Bliley Electric and later in maintenance at Modern Industries. He loved music, especially listening to the Beatles and was an avid reader. He enjoyed painting and was a fan of Bob Ross. Craig was a veritable cornucopia of useless information…one of the smartest men ever.

He was preceded in death by his father, William F. Leube.

Craig is survived by his mother, Patricia Leube (Larry Dufala); a son, Corey Leube (Ellen); grandsons, William C. Leube and Lucas Leube; siblings, Timothy Leube (Tanya), Tammy Kastrup (John), Lori Hepler, Lisa Flemmens (Paul Kleiner) and Amy Harrison (Greg Whitford; eleven nieces and nephews; four great-nieces and great-nephews; and many friends and extended family.

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555, East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved