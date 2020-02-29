|
|
Craig L. Webb, 72, of Corry, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, after a long battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born on November 9, 1947, in Union City, a son of Ronald Webb and O. Carolyn McCray Webb.
He married Donna J. Geertson.
He was employed with General Electric and was a member of Local GE #506.
Craig enjoyed hunting, kayaking, cutting wood, spending lots of time outside, and was a member of the Union City Moose Club since 1974.
He is survived by his wife, Donna J. Webb of Corry; a son, Dan Webb and his fiancé, Tammy Steele of Union City and his daughter, Kiah Cook; two daughters, Caren Held of Latrobe and her two children, Emmaly and Wyatt Held and Nickie Powell and her husband, Tim of Corry; two sisters, Kathleen Henry and her husband, Leon of Corry and Rhonda Hiltabidel and her husband, Lin of Cambridge Springs; three brothers, Kevin Webb and his wife, Mary Jane of Union City, Kenyon Webb and his wife, Melissa of Union City, and Keith Webb of Bemis Point, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Craig was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 29, 2020