Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
1961 - 2020
Craig W. Camp Obituary
Craig W. Camp, age 58, of Erie, passed away on February 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, with family at his side.

He was born in Erie, on May 22, 1961, a son of the late Harry and Margaret Winek Camp.

Craig was a devoted father and grandfather to his beautiful grandchildren, who he adored. After graduating from McDowell High School, Craig lived in Houston, Texas, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Holden, Mass., before moving back to Erie. Craig was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and was able to see his Chiefs bring home the championship after 50 years.

Craig loved camping, which he enjoyed at a young age at his grandparents' camp in Tionesta, Pa., where his parents, brothers and sister, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends were all welcome and great memories were made.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kelly Camp.

He is survived by his wife, Shellie Hayes Camp, a daughter, Amanda Camp (Mick Hooks), three sons, Shawn and Seth Camp and Justin Hayes, a sister, Kimberly (Ray) Michael of Fairview, two brothers, Kevin and Keith Camp (Meghan O'Brien) of Erie, six grandchildren, Braden, Chloe, Malaya, Malasia, Laydan, and Jacob, in-laws, Gail and Danny Hayes and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins..

Friends may call on Saturday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be private.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 7, 2020
