Curtis Mathew Clark Jr.
1951 - 2020
Curtis Mathew Clark Jr., age 69, of Erie, died unexpectedly, on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Curtis was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 15, 1951, the son of Curtis Mathew Clark Sr. and Emma Ferree Clark.

He grew up in Mill Village and lived most of his life in Erie.

He is survived by seven siblings: Sharane Frisina (Joe), Sandra Clark Angerer, Aleta Key, Susan Clark, Muriel Beneigh (Ted), Keith Clark, and Duane Clark (Linda); and many nieces and nephews.

Private burial will be in Waterford Cemetery. Arrangements are provided by Van Matre Funeral Home.

Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 24, 2020.
