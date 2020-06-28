Cynthia A "Cindy" (Huegel) Stasiewski, age 74, went home into the arms of the Lord on June 20th, at Jefferson Healthcare. She was born on May 21, 1946, to Robert and Arlene (Rindfuss) Huegel.
Cindy graduated from East High School and Erie Business Center. She was a medical secretary and retired from Flagship CVTS in 2008.
Cindy's Catholic faith was very important to her. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann Catholic Church where she was honored to serve as a Eucharistic Minister and had been president of the Ladies Society for many years. She loved reading, doing crossword puzzles and word searches, taking walks and going to garage sales with her sister. She enjoyed making pine cone centerpieces and took great joy in giving them away. And no family function was complete without "Aunt Cindy's meatballs."
Cindy was a true friend in every sense of the word. She thought about others first and was always willing to help whenever or however needed. Cindy was tiny in stature but huge in spirit and fiercely independent. She will be remembered for her strong faith, kindness, and quit wit.
She is survived by her daughter Tina and son-in-law Matt Reed of North Kingsville, Ohio, her sister and best friend Debbie (Allen) Hensley of Erie, Pa., and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she considered part of her extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Virginia "Ginny" Bukala.
Cindy's family would like to thank the staff of Jefferson Healthcare and Bella Care Hospice for their compassion and for caring for Cindy like she was a member of their own family.
Due to the current pandemic, no calling hours will be observed. Cindy loved her friends and family and would not want anyone to risk their health because of her. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann's Church in Erie, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Healthcare, 222 Beech Street, Jefferson, OH 44047, Bella Care Hospice, 1933 State Route 45, Austinburg, OH 44010, or the Alzheimer's Association, 1600 Peninsula Drive #15, Erie, PA 16505.
The Kloecker-Razanauskas Funeral Home and Crematory in Erie and Ducro Funeral Services in Ashtabula are handling all arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 28, 2020.