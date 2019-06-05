|
Cynthia "Cindy" J. Fox, 67, of Union City, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born on August 20, 1951, in Spangler, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Elwood "Red" and Gladys Leslie Bennett.
She married George C. Fox, Jr. on May 15, 1976.
She was a 1969 graduate of Union City High School and was employed with her husband at George Fox Insurance Agency.
Cindy attended Corry Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Cindy is survived by her husband, George of Union City; a daughter, Tami Green and her husband Matt of Union City; two sons, Kris Fox and his wife Judy of Union City and Jeff Fox of Erie; six grandchildren, Jade, Brenden, Kellie, Riley, Cooper, and Maevis Fox; and a great-grandchild, Bennett Jaquith.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Thursday, June 6th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Union City Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 2 Dowman Street, Union City. There will be an additional calling hour on Friday, June 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Union City Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, with Reverend James Moffett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations may be made in Cindy's memory to Edinboro Camp and Retreat Center, 12940 Fry Road, Edinboro, PA 16412 www.edinborocamp.org" target="_blank">(www.edinborocamp.org).
Cindy's arrangements are in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City.
