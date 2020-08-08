Cynthia "Cindy" L. Haun, 69, of Meadville, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at home.
She was born in Meadville, on April 6, 1951, a daughter of Betty (Ocobock) and the late William Leroy Wood.
On October 7, 1997, Cindy married Michael V. Haun; he preceded her in death on March 17, 2012.
After 20 years of service, Cindy retired in 2019 from Edinboro Manor, where she worked as a licensed practical nurse. She also had her own home cleaning service where she enjoyed working in several homes in the Meadville area. Cindy was a 1969 graduate of Cambridge Springs High School and later earned her LPN Degree. She was of the Christian faith, and in her earlier years, had attended Carmel Baptist Church in Saegertown. She was a true horticulturist at heart and delighted in tending to her flowers. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially canoeing, camping and sitting by the campfire. She loved her dogs; Alice, Otis and Lady. Cindy will be deeply missed.
Cindy is survived by a son Bradley J. McCartney of Meadville, a daughter Aimee Harmison of Saegertown; four grandchildren James Bradley McCartney, Kylie Marie McCartney, Samantha Horodyski and Megan Baker; her mother Betty Wood of Saegertown; two sisters Sharon Reagle of Saegertown, Susan Wright (Kevin) of Guys Mills; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, William, and her husband, Michael, of 14 years, Cindy was preceded in death by a brother William Lyle Wood, who was known as Sonny, and a sister, Carol Wood.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 2-4:30 p.m. at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 404 Chestnut Street, Meadville, where the Funeral Service will follow at 4:30 p.,m. with Pastor Jeff Conley of Meadville Alliance Church officiating.
Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.