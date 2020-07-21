1/1
Cynthia Cindy Reedy
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Cynthia "Cindy" Reedy, 65, of Albion, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence, after a brief fight with cancer. She was born April 19, 1955, in Erie, a daughter of the late Charles Pacak and Edna Mae Kocher.

Cindy graduated from Academy High School in Erie. She was co-author of a published book, she enjoyed crafts, taking pictures, collecting angels and beach glass. Most of all, Cindy had a calling to take care of her family, friends, or anyone who needed a helping hand.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmom Joanne Pacak, her stepdad Richard "Grumpy" Kocher, and a sister Jackie Kocher.

She is survived by her husband of almost 46 years Kenneth Reedy, whom she married on July 27, 1974, three children Thomas Reedy and his wife, Nicole, of Albion, Michael Reedy of Albion, and Jennifer Everett and her husband, Nathaniel, of Carlisle, Pa., three grandchildren, six brothers and sisters Nancy Dembinski and her husband, John, of Millersville, Md., Susan Matos of Erie, Cindy Kocher of Erie, Chuck Pacak of Erie, Laurie Jobczynski and her husband, Chris, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lea Pinckney of Charleston, S.C., and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Strict CDC guidelines of limiting the number of people, wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg. Memorials may be made to the Albion Food Pantry, 1 Robb & Powell Ave., Albion, PA 16401, or to the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, 9920 Meadville Street, Cranesville, PA 16401. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
JUL
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mattera Funeral Home
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mattera Funeral Home
188 East State Street
Albion, PA 16401
(814) 756-4151
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Dear Kenny and Family,
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cindy was a wonderful person. God bless you all at this time
and always.
Jim and Zella Anderson Baldwin
Zella Anderson Baldwin
July 21, 2020
To Jen and her family, we grieve with you at the loss of your mother and wife. We remember you in our prayers. David and Deborah Miller.
Deborah Miller
Friend
July 21, 2020
Nancy, Susan and family:
Our deepest condolences on the loss of your sweet sister. Cindy was always incredibly nice and caring. Our prayers are with you all.
Love, Annie, Jerry, Rachel and Johnny
Anne Drozdowski
Family
July 21, 2020
On behalf of Mclane Student ministries, McLane Church Erie, our deepest sympathies and condolences, especially to Ken, Tom, and Kayla. You are in our thoughts and prayers. May Cindy's memory be eternal! We love you, Reedy family!
Leslie Singer
July 21, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Smith
July 21, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
LaGea Johnson
July 21, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Dear sweet girl, how I will miss our 3 hour phone conversations we had such fun..you have been an inspiration to many and I appreciate how you took care of our Aunt Helen, you were amazing and I know she appreciated it as well. Rest well my sweet one you will be sorely missed by all who knew you...Till we meet again, your big sis.
LYNN (PACAK) BENDER
Family
July 21, 2020
My dear sweet cousin, how I will miss our 3 hour phone sessions it was such fun...Your kindness and sweetness to all was beyond comprehension, you and Eugene took such amazing care of Aunt Helen and I owe you a debt of gratitude for that. Rest well, till we meet again, much love and I will miss you deeply. Your big sis.
LYNN (PACAK) BENDER
Family
July 21, 2020
Cindy was such a kind and sweet person. She will certainly be reunited with so many lives she touched, in her new home!
We are very sorry for your loss; peace to all of you.
Tom and Debbie (Seneta) Linkoski
July 21, 2020
Our deepest sympathies and prayers.
Roger and Kristine (Lombardo) Copeland
Friend
July 20, 2020
Ken, Tom, Mike & Jen.
My heart aches with pain and disbelief that this past year even happened.
Your Mom,
Cindy had that kindness about her, that nurturing and warm hearted soul. It was a special special gift about her.
A true blessing you could say. It's was her Love Language and gift from God.
Cindy was not only my sister, she was like a second mother to me.
Cindy, I am going to miss you beyond comprehension. I know you are in Heaven with Mom & Jesus, which is comforting to know that I will see you again. I Love you with my whole heart and soul. You are now MY angel to watch over me. Nancy
Nancy (Kocher) Dembinski
Family
July 20, 2020
Love you mom!
Tom Reedy
Son
