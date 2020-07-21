Cynthia "Cindy" Reedy, 65, of Albion, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her residence, after a brief fight with cancer. She was born April 19, 1955, in Erie, a daughter of the late Charles Pacak and Edna Mae Kocher.
Cindy graduated from Academy High School in Erie. She was co-author of a published book, she enjoyed crafts, taking pictures, collecting angels and beach glass. Most of all, Cindy had a calling to take care of her family, friends, or anyone who needed a helping hand.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmom Joanne Pacak, her stepdad Richard "Grumpy" Kocher, and a sister Jackie Kocher.
She is survived by her husband of almost 46 years Kenneth Reedy, whom she married on July 27, 1974, three children Thomas Reedy and his wife, Nicole, of Albion, Michael Reedy of Albion, and Jennifer Everett and her husband, Nathaniel, of Carlisle, Pa., three grandchildren, six brothers and sisters Nancy Dembinski and her husband, John, of Millersville, Md., Susan Matos of Erie, Cindy Kocher of Erie, Chuck Pacak of Erie, Laurie Jobczynski and her husband, Chris, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lea Pinckney of Charleston, S.C., and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Strict CDC guidelines of limiting the number of people, wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. in Hope Cemetery, Wellsburg. Memorials may be made to the Albion Food Pantry, 1 Robb & Powell Ave., Albion, PA 16401, or to the Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department, 9920 Meadville Street, Cranesville, PA 16401. To send flowers, light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com
