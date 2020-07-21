Ken, Tom, Mike & Jen.

My heart aches with pain and disbelief that this past year even happened.

Your Mom,

Cindy had that kindness about her, that nurturing and warm hearted soul. It was a special special gift about her.

A true blessing you could say. It's was her Love Language and gift from God.

Cindy was not only my sister, she was like a second mother to me.

Cindy, I am going to miss you beyond comprehension. I know you are in Heaven with Mom & Jesus, which is comforting to know that I will see you again. I Love you with my whole heart and soul. You are now MY angel to watch over me. Nancy



Nancy (Kocher) Dembinski

