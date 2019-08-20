|
|
Cynthia D. (Pierce) Maines, age 60, of North East, Pa., passed away on August 18, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born on July 8, 1959 in Erie, Pa., to Richard James Pierce of North East and the late Beatrice Ielene (Herman) Pierce.
She graduated from Seneca High School in 1977 and was employed as a CNA. In her free time, she enjoyed puzzles, arts and crafts, gardening, and coffee.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her mother and an infant grandson, Tray. She is survived by her father; children, Jennifer Maines, Terri Maines, and Sandra Maines all of North East; brothers, Richard C. Pierce (Sue) and Timothy Pierce of North East; grandchildren, Dakota, Katie, Kevin, Chloe, and Dominick; a close friend, Patrick Barnett of North East, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are invited to attend a funeral service on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Officiating the service is Rev. Dan Cass.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2019