Cynthia Hauser Manna, age 81, passed away on Sunday, February 9th, at Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony "Tony" Manna; parents, John and Anne Hauser; and brother-in-law, Daniel Smith.
She is survived by her sister, Anita Smith of Erie; nephews, Brian Smith and his wife Angela of Cobleskill, New York and Allen Smith and wife Denise; stepchildren, Carmel Varhola, Miriam Root and her husband Douglas, Christine Danielson and her husband Robert, Thomas Manna, and Joseph Manna, all of Erie, Pennsylvania; as well as many step-grandchildren and great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins.
Cynthia was a very active member of Saint Joseph Church - Bread of Life Community where she was lector, volunteer, and took great pride in taking part in adoration. She was also very active in other non-profit organizations: Pax Christi, USA, Community Country Day School, Community of Caring, the House of Prayer, Citizens Against Racism in Erie, People for Life, and Hooked on Books.
As Cynthia had been known for all her good deeds during her lifetime, her desire in after life is to be that of Therese of Lisieux, "to spend my heaven doing good on earth."
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Community County Day School, 5800 Old Zuck Road, Erie, PA 16506, Emmaus Ministries, 345 East 9th Street, Erie, PA 16503, Covenant House, 31 E. Armat Street Philadelphia, PA 19144, or House of Prayer, 159 W. 4th Street, Erie, PA 16507.
Friends may call on Saturday, February 15th at Saint Joseph Church - Bread of Life Community from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 13, 2020