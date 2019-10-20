Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Girard
525 Main Street East
Girard, PA 16417
Cynthia L. Carpenter Obituary
Cynthia L. Carpenter, age 61, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.

She was born in Erie, on August 25, 1958, a daughter of the late Willard E. and Joan Ignocheck Weislogel.

Cindy graduated from Fairview High School and worked at Kerner and American Tool.

She enjoyed maintaining and riding motorcycles, and gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa.

Cindy is survived by her son, Steven Carpenter of Erie and her siblings, Bill and Sue Weislogel and Stephanie McCreary.

Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 20, 2019
