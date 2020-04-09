Home

Cynthia L. Smith


1953 - 2020
Cynthia L. Smith Obituary
Cynthia L. Smith, age 66, of Pleasant Ridge Manor, died on Monday, April 6, 2020.

She was born in Erie, on April 21, 1953, a daughter to the late Marjorie A. (Milks) Smith and the late Carl Ernest Smith.

Cyndie was a Harbor Creek High School, class of 1971, graduate.

Cyndie was very proud to have been involved side by side with her mother Marjorie for many years as a member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of North America.

She was also a fighter and survivor of cancer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Linda L. Denning.

Cyndie is survived by her sister Jacqueline L. McMann and her husband Tim, her brother-in-law Paul Denning and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th. St.

Private burial will take place in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to , 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.

Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 9, 2020
