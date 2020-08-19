Cynthia Marie Peterson Morgan, 67, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.
She was born in Erie, Pa., on May 13, 1953, to the late Harvey "Pete" L. and June M. (White) Peterson.
She is survived by her sons, Thomas Morgan Jr. (Lisa) and Kenneth Morgan (Amy); grandchildren, Alex, Justin, Olivia, and Kenny; sister, Christine Peterson; brother, Doug Peterson (Hoi); lifelong friend and aunt to her sons and grandchildren, Karen Urbanski; nephews, Daniel and Steven Peterson; and great-niece, Addie Peterson.
Cindy worked at American Meter and retired from FMC Technologies. She was a hard-working person who was devoted to her family, especially her sons and grandchildren. Cindy was always willing to help someone in any way she could. She enjoyed watching her favorite football team, the New England Patriots and baseball team, the Cleveland Indians. Her favorite vacation spot was her own backyard! She will be missed tremendously.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502, and are invited to the prayer service on Friday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Peace Church. Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Because You Care, Inc., 6041 West Road / P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426.
