Cynthia Marie Peterson Morgan
1953 - 2020
Cynthia Marie Peterson Morgan, 67, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born in Erie, Pa., on May 13, 1953, to the late Harvey "Pete" L. and June M. (White) Peterson.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas Morgan Jr. (Lisa) and Kenneth Morgan (Amy); grandchildren, Alex, Justin, Olivia, and Kenny; sister, Christine Peterson; brother, Doug Peterson (Hoi); lifelong friend and aunt to her sons and grandchildren, Karen Urbanski; nephews, Daniel and Steven Peterson; and great-niece, Addie Peterson.

Cindy worked at American Meter and retired from FMC Technologies. She was a hard-working person who was devoted to her family, especially her sons and grandchildren. Cindy was always willing to help someone in any way she could. She enjoyed watching her favorite football team, the New England Patriots and baseball team, the Cleveland Indians. Her favorite vacation spot was her own backyard! She will be missed tremendously.

Friends may call on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras Street, Erie, PA 16502, and are invited to the prayer service on Friday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Peace Church. Burial will be at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Because You Care, Inc., 6041 West Road / P.O. Box 54, McKean, PA 16426.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Prayer Service
09:15 AM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
Tommy and Kenny, so sorry to hear about your mom. I always thought she was great. Always fun to be with. Sorry for your loss, and your family. She will be missed dearly.
Carol Owen's Smith
Friend
