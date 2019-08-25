Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
More Obituaries for Cyril Bird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Jack Bird


1925 - 2019
Cyril Jack Bird Obituary
Cyril "Jack" Bird, 94, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on May 14, 1925, a son of the late Cyril L.L. and Louise Eckel Bird.

Jack proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and worked as a purchasing agent with Ionics Inc. for over 30 years before retiring in 1978. He attended Glenwood United Methodist Church and was a member of the American Legion. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Richardson Bird; two sons, Jack and Thomas Bird; three brothers, Howard, Frank and Harry Bird; and two sisters, Jeanne Schattauer and Ruth Schmidt.

Survivors include one daughter, Judith Himrod (Roy) of Erie; one son, Robin Bird (Debbie) of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren, Jason Himrod, Jennie Salmon (Ray), Christopher Bird (Stacey), Aimee Bird, Sara Stoffer (C.J.), Eric Bird (Jessica), Cory Bird (Samantha) and Jay Bird (Jiang Zhen); 11 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Emma, Benjamin, Allie, Makayla, Connor, Eleanor, William, Alina, Sadie and Nolan; one brother, David Bird (Peggy) of Buffalo, N.Y.; two sisters, Joy Allshouse and Naomi Limbrunner, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019
