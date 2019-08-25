|
|
Cyril "Jack" Bird, 94, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on May 14, 1925, a son of the late Cyril L.L. and Louise Eckel Bird.
Jack proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II and worked as a purchasing agent with Ionics Inc. for over 30 years before retiring in 1978. He attended Glenwood United Methodist Church and was a member of the American Legion. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Elizabeth Richardson Bird; two sons, Jack and Thomas Bird; three brothers, Howard, Frank and Harry Bird; and two sisters, Jeanne Schattauer and Ruth Schmidt.
Survivors include one daughter, Judith Himrod (Roy) of Erie; one son, Robin Bird (Debbie) of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren, Jason Himrod, Jennie Salmon (Ray), Christopher Bird (Stacey), Aimee Bird, Sara Stoffer (C.J.), Eric Bird (Jessica), Cory Bird (Samantha) and Jay Bird (Jiang Zhen); 11 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Emma, Benjamin, Allie, Makayla, Connor, Eleanor, William, Alina, Sadie and Nolan; one brother, David Bird (Peggy) of Buffalo, N.Y.; two sisters, Joy Allshouse and Naomi Limbrunner, both of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
Memorial contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 25, 2019