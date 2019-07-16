|
Dale A. Matson, 61, of Brunswick, Ohio, passed away on July 14, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was born on July 11, 1958, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to the late Douglas A. and Marilyn (nee Williams) Matson.
He worked as an Electric Motor Rewinder for IPS, formerly known as Monarch Electric, and belonged to UEAT, where he held the longtime position of union secretary and treasurer. Although Dale was born in Pennsylvania, he grew up in Chicago and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He loved to travel and spend time at his lake house in Findley Lake, New York, and was an avid golfer and played in a league at Bunker Hill.
Dale was a loving husband to Darcy (nee Patton) Matson of 23 years, and a devoted father to David Matson, Douglas A. Matson (family friend, Anna), David P. (Stephanie) Matson, and Devon A. Matson, and brother to Gary (Lisa) Matson and Craig (Cindy) Matson. Dale has one grandchild on the way and will be missed by several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Waite and Son Funeral Home, 3300 Center Road, Brunswick, Ohio 44212. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to The Women's Golf Travel Fund at The College of Wooster. You may make your gift online at woosteralumni.org/give/personal – to the Women's Golf Travel Fund, or checks can be mailed to: The College of Wooster, Attn: Gift Recorder, care of Women's Golf Travel Fund, 1189 Beall Ave., Wooster, Ohio 44691, or to The Northeast Region, 525 North Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406. Online condolences may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 16, 2019