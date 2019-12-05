|
Dale Anthony Papotnik, age 70, passed away on November 29, 2019, in Dothan Ala., at a local hospital. He was born on March 9, 1949, son of the late Anthony and Wilma (Geer) Papotnik.
After graduating from Union City High School, he joined the Navy and later retired as a Coast Guard Reservist. He worked at GE in Erie, Pa. until he moved to Dothan, Ala, where he continued to work for GE as a purchasing agent and retired after almost 40 years. Dale enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, restoring his antique truck, riding his motorcycle, attending antique car shows and going to the beach and flea markets. He was well known for his artistic talents. He was also a member of the Wiregrass Antique Car Collectors Club and the local Post 3073 in Dothan.
Dale is survived by his wife, Rene' Lackovic of Dothan, and two stepdaughters, Julia (Joshua) Dallas and Kim (Mark) Samuels. He is also survived by three sisters, Linda (Rick) Kusiak, Rita (Russ) Eastman, and Christine Papotnik, who all lovingly referred to him as "The Leader of the Pack" because of his strong support, loving advice, and being there for them even though he was miles away. He will also be greatly missed by his nephews, niece and their families.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the , or to the .
A Memorial Service in Celebration of Dale's life will be held at Taylor Stand Bible Church, 20534 Hwy. 77, Centerville, Pa., by Pastor Raymond Fate on Saturday, December 7th from 1 to 3 p.m. Service will include light refreshments following at the Church Social Hall.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2019