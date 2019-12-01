|
|
Dale Biletnikoff (Pickle, Uncle Dale, Dad, Grandpa, Papa, Jeda), 74, of Guntersville, Ala., formerly of Wattsburg Pa., passed away on Friday November 29, 2019. He was born to Wallace and Dorothy Legenzoff Biletnikoff on October 3, 1945.
Dale was a truck driver for GE for many years, his hobbies included car shows, motorcycle racing, being with his dear friends & family and his sidekick-sweetheart dog Jenny with whom he was crazy about.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Dale and his brother Ronald.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Anne (Fuller) with whom he married on Jan 26, 1963, his two daughters Annette (Dan) D'Amico of Guntersville Ala., Tammy (Doug) Kimmy of Wattsburg Pa., his brother Marvin, two sisters Norma Szymanski and Mary Pollock and lots of nieces and nephews and in-laws as well.
Also surviving are his eight grandchildren: Angela D'Amico Seasely (Michael), Amanda D'Amico Adams (Corey), Olivia Kimmy (David) Berrier, Daniel D'Amico (Jen), Victoria, Taylor, Dani and Zayn Kimmy; five great grandchildren: Wyatt and Ava Adams, James and baby Seasely and Minerva Berrier.
No calling hours will be observed. A memorial party will be at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the Wattsburg Hose Company 14437 Main St Wattsburg Pa 16442.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 1, 2019