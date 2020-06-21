Dale Edsel Williams
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Edsel Williams, age 93, a resident of Elmwood Gardens, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Born in Moon Township, Pa., September 12, 1926, he was a son of the late Joseph and Nora (Wright) Williams.

Dale served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was awarded the American Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He was a design draftsman at G.E. Transportation after attending Tri-State University in Indiana. He was a member and Deacon at Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed hunting fishing and sports, and coached softball. He was a Boy Scout leader of Troop 72. At Cranberry High School he played basketball and baseball.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan nee Blossom; siblings, Kendrick, Clair, Charles, Ronald, and Phoebe Williams; and his granddaughter, Michelle Ann Williams.

He is survived by his children, Donald J. Williams, wife Judith, and Traci D. Sitter, husband Daniel, all of Erie; his brother, Paul Williams, wife Jean, of Greenville, Pa.; five grandchildren, Jonathan Sitter, wife Miranda, Stephanie Shollenberger, husband Marlay, Dale J. Williams, wife Valerie, Allisyn Williams, Brittany Williams and boyfriend Andy Morgenstern; great-grandchildren, Riley, Benjamin, Lillian Joan, Patton, Walker and Maxwell.

Due to current restrictions, services for Dale, with Rev. Dave Edmunds and Rev. Harry Johns will be private. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2816 Elmwood Ave., Erie, PA 16508.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved