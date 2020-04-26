|
Dale Edward Taylor, age 61 of West Springfield, Pa. passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.
He was born in Erie on May 20, 1958 a son of Madolyn Taylor and the late Gordon Taylor.
He was a graduate of Northwestern High School class of 1976.
Dale was an incredibly hard worker all his life and knowledgeable about many aspects of the construction field. He worked in the masonry field for the majority of his life; in 2000 he started his own company, D. Taylor Construction, often working side by side with son Aaron, dad Gordon and brother Brad. He also worked alongside his dad Gordon and brother Raymond at R. Moran Company as a union mason tender, Local 603. He partnered with his sister Brenda in a business, D & B Tanker and also worked at Northwest Hide and Fur, North Girard Concrete Works, Ellis Concrete Works and Top Roc.
Dale loved to hunt, fish, and trap with his family, passing on his love of the outdoors to his children Amy, Aaron and grandson Cole. He especially loved coon hunting and beaver trapping with Aaron and Cole. Coyote hunting was also a favorite family sport. Dale and his son Aaron spent countless hours in the woods hunting and on the lake fishing, having recently bought a boat together. He also loved to watch his grandson Cole play football.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, his brother-in-law Gilbert Thornton, nephew T.J. Taylor and many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years Susan; they married April 10, 1982 in a double ceremony with his sister Brenda and her husband Gilbert Thornton.
He is further survived by his beloved children: Amy Taylor Bish (Joe), Aaron Taylor and grandson Cole Bish, as they were his pride and joy. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Brad Taylor (Mary), Raymond Taylor (Betty), Greg Taylor (Pauline), Brenda Thornton, Tammy Loucks (Bill) and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
