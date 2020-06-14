Dale L. Rea
Dale L. Rea, 74, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Corry, September 7, 1945, a son of the late John D. and Helen M. (Palmerton) Rea.

Dale attended many schools in Erie County, as his family moved quite frequently. Following school, he immediately went to work, initially at Erie Plating and later PHB in Fairview as a Metal Polisher.

He attended the Federated Church of East Springfield and was a member of the Gem City Outdoorsman Club, as well as the Erie County Sheriff's Mounted Posse Search & Rescue. He dearly loved his grandparents, Paul and Florence Rea and his beloved horse "Queen". He was also known to spend his free time fishing on his boat in Lake Erie, as well as the creeks and streams in the area.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Rea.

Dale's family includes his fiancé Donna J. Kirkwood of Girard; a daughter, Darlene Stratton of Erie; a son, Dale L. Rea Jr. of Erie; a stepson, Christopher Haenel (Dawn) of Albion; a sister, Ann Rea of Dallas, Texas; twin brothers, John Rea (Judy) of Lake City and Jay Rea (Esther) of Toledo; a grandson Charles "Chuckie" Stratton; a great-granddaughter, Evelyn; and close friends, Ronald and Stella Caldwell and family of Girard. Several nieces and newphews also survive.

Services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

To send condolences, go to edderfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.
