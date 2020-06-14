Dale N. Sonney, age 88, of Bickford Senior Living, formerly of Greene Twp., passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was born in Erie on July 17, 1931, the son of the late Don and Minerva Trimble Sonney.
Dale was employed at AMSCO and owned and operated Sonney's Lawn Mower Repair Shop. He also sold and repaired Scorpion snowmobiles and A.M.F. tractors.
He served in the U.S. Navy as an aircraft mechanic.
He served on the Wattsburg School Board and served as President.
He was a member of the Tyrian Lodge # 362, F A & M and a member of the Greenfield Baptist Church. He enjoyed raising Bobwhite Quail, painting, writing books; where several had been successfully published, and he pitched in the church softball league until age 82.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty J. Thornton Sonney, one sister Juanita Sprague, one granddaughter Addison, one great-granddaughter Avery, and four brothers: Paul, Bob, Ralph and James Sonney.
He is survived by three brothers; Gene, Dennis and John Sonney, his children: Juanita McStraw, Nancy Kowle, Lynn Hunt (Scott), Denise Sonney, Dale Sonney (Shelly), Gene Sonney (Alice), Bryer Sonney (Amy), Tye Sonney (Peggy) and Brady Sonney. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren (another coming in Nov.) and many nieces and nephews.
All Coronavirus requirements and regulations will be followed at the visitation and service on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Rd., North East, PA 16428 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service there at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Greenfield Cemetery.
The Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. is handling all arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hornby School, 10073 Station Rd., C/O Mrs. Striney.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.