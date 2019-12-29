|
Dale P. Kahler, age 51, of Boiling Springs, S.C., and formerly Harborcreek, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Born in Erie on August 15, 1968, he was a son of Frances Lee Emanuele Carroll (and her husband Dr. William Carroll) of Pensacola, Fla., and Frank Kahler of Erie.
Dale was a 1986 graduate of Iroquois High School. He was a devoted husband and father and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Dale was employed by Port Erie Plastics for 32 years. He just recently moved to Boiling Springs, S.C., where he started a new job at Bericap North America. Dale was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved spending time with his family, playing billiards and absolutely loved his pet parrot, "Bo". Dale was of the Catholic faith.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela "Sue" Gleischner Kahler, who passed away on April 3, 2017. In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memory are his fiancé, Melissa Lou Spiker; a son, Marcus Allen Spiker; three daughters: Kayla Nicole Kahler (Zachary Soule), Hailey Elizabeth Coats and Alyssa Paige Coats; a sister, Christine Fetcho (Thomas); a niece, Maria Fetcho; two nephews, Matthew and Nicolas Fetcho; his best friend, Jeff Gross and other extended family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek). Deacon Chuck Adamczyk will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
