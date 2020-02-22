|
Dale "Papa" Wayne Stakes, 72, of North Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Albion, Pa., passed away unexpectedly, on February 20, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Jane Stakes; children, Dan Stakes (Terri) and Robin Goodrow; grandson, Jordan Goodrow; and dogs, Buddy and Bailey.
He was a loving husband, father, Papa and grandpa to many who loved him.
He was a 1966 graduate of Northwestern High School and was an employee of DLA Aviation in Richmond, Va. for over 20 years.
Services will be private.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 22, 2020