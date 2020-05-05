Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale R. Carson Sr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale R. Carson Sr. Obituary
Dale R. Carson, Sr., age 83, of Erie, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Erie, on June 23, 1936, son of the late Harold Sr. and Lena Carson.

Dale was a 1954 graduate of Strong Vincent High School and then served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox and Germany during the Korean War. He retired as a machinist from Zurn Industries following over 20 years of service. Dale was a member of the United Steel Workers, the North East VFW Post 4789, and the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. He enjoyed classic cars, especially his El Camino and was an animal lover, particularly his dogs.

Dale is survived by his fiancée, Patricia Borges; his son, Dale "Rich" Carson, Jr. (Kelly); his son-in-law, Tony Jordano; and six grandchildren, Megan, Nick, Jacob and Joe Jordano, and Korrine and Lauren Carson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Kathleen Jordano; one brother, Harold Carson, Jr.; and one sister, Joyce Hempstead.

Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Private arrangements, with interment to be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery with Military Honors, are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -