Dale R. Carson, Sr., age 83, of Erie, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was born in Erie, on June 23, 1936, son of the late Harold Sr. and Lena Carson.
Dale was a 1954 graduate of Strong Vincent High School and then served in the U.S. Army at Fort Knox and Germany during the Korean War. He retired as a machinist from Zurn Industries following over 20 years of service. Dale was a member of the United Steel Workers, the North East VFW Post 4789, and the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. He enjoyed classic cars, especially his El Camino and was an animal lover, particularly his dogs.
Dale is survived by his fiancée, Patricia Borges; his son, Dale "Rich" Carson, Jr. (Kelly); his son-in-law, Tony Jordano; and six grandchildren, Megan, Nick, Jacob and Joe Jordano, and Korrine and Lauren Carson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Kathleen Jordano; one brother, Harold Carson, Jr.; and one sister, Joyce Hempstead.
Due to national guidelines concerning the Coronavirus, no public visitation will be held. Private arrangements, with interment to be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery with Military Honors, are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 5, 2020