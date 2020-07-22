1/1
Dale Robert Arndt
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Robert Arndt, age 52, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.

He was born in Erie, on October 22, 1967, a son of the late Robert W. and Carol Baumgardner Arndt.

Dale graduated from McDowell High School and Erie County Vo-Tech.

For the past three years, Dale worked as a Camera operator for WJET.

He was a very active volunteer with CORE and was a proud recipient of a heart in March of 2005. He competed at the bi-annual US Transplant Games for many years and won a silver medal in Bocce at the 2016 games. He volunteered for many nonprofits throughout Erie including Big Brothers Big Sisters and provided his services for the Bowl for Kids' Sake for the past 15 years. Dale enjoyed bowling, DJing, and was a member of the Zukor Club and Polish Falcons Club. He also enjoyed watching and attending Pittsburgh Pirates and Steeler games.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Cora Baumgardner; and his aunt, Shirley and uncle, Russ Peters.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Arndt; sister, Connie Ottoson and her husband Kevin of Springhill, Fla.; two brothers, Dan Arndt and his wife Ruth and Brad Arndt and his wife Stacey, all of Erie; and five nieces.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed: facemasks, social distancing, and capacity limits of 25 people at a time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery) 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Home West Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Condolences to your family.I see he went to McDowell.I also have ,and would like to say that all McDowell Trojans are family.
dion
July 22, 2020
There are no words to say how sad we are over Dale's passing. We have known Dale for about 25 years and we always enjoyed talking to him. He truly was a man of courage and strength. Everyone has our sincere sympathy . He will be missed.
Dave and Chris Pesch
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved