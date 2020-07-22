Dale Robert Arndt, age 52, of Millcreek, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at UPMC Hamot.
He was born in Erie, on October 22, 1967, a son of the late Robert W. and Carol Baumgardner Arndt.
Dale graduated from McDowell High School and Erie County Vo-Tech.
For the past three years, Dale worked as a Camera operator for WJET.
He was a very active volunteer with CORE and was a proud recipient of a heart in March of 2005. He competed at the bi-annual US Transplant Games for many years and won a silver medal in Bocce at the 2016 games. He volunteered for many nonprofits throughout Erie including Big Brothers Big Sisters and provided his services for the Bowl for Kids' Sake for the past 15 years. Dale enjoyed bowling, DJing, and was a member of the Zukor Club and Polish Falcons Club. He also enjoyed watching and attending Pittsburgh Pirates and Steeler games.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Cora Baumgardner; and his aunt, Shirley and uncle, Russ Peters.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Arndt; sister, Connie Ottoson and her husband Kevin of Springhill, Fla.; two brothers, Dan Arndt and his wife Ruth and Brad Arndt and his wife Stacey, all of Erie; and five nieces.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. CDC guidelines will be observed: facemasks, social distancing, and capacity limits of 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CORE (Center for Organ Recovery) 204 Sigma Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15238.
