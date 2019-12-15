Home

Dale Steadman


1940 - 2019
Dale Steadman Obituary
Dale Steadman, age 79, passed away at Carrington Park Nursing Home in Ashtabula, Ohio, on December 5th, after a brief illness. He was born in Lake City, Pennsylvania, on February 22, 1940, to Luard H. and Charlotte (Walrath) Steadman, the youngest of three children.

Dale graduated from Rice Avenue Union High School in 1958.

Private family services were observed. Dale will be laid to rest in Lake City, Pa. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut.

A complete obituary and online condolences are available at www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 15, 2019
