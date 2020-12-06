1/1
Dalton Dorr Miller
1938 - 2020
Dalton Dorr Miller, 81, of North East, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on December 7, 1938, the son of the late Clyde M. and Myrna (Thomson) Miller.

Dalton was employed by Keystone Foods, where he worked as a Night Watchman for several years. Dalton was an avid hunter his entire life.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Townsend "Dutch" Miller, Curtis Miller, Vernon Miller; and his infant sister.

Dalton is survived by his wife, Mary Jane "Lingenfelter" Miller; sons, Thomas Miller and wife Jackie, Jeffery Miller and wife Marcia both of North East; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake St., North East. Private interment will be held at Grahamville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 1128 Pennsylvania 290, Erie, PA 16501.

Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
