Dalvin Anthony Pacley, age 2, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, August 11, 2019. He was born on October 12, 2018, son of Karina Facciano and Elijah Pacley, Sr.
Dalvin loved watching sports, especially football. This child was absolutely one of a kind. His resilience and determination with his bootlegged little self, climbed and flipped off anything he could. He had no fear. He loved making people laugh and there is no doubt he would have been a class clown, winning the teachers over with his charm. He literally was made of rhythm. My baby could make a beat with anything, and did his thing on the keyboard. He was rambunctious and loved to wrestle and box, but at his age always displayed empathy when someone around him, especially his siblings, were hurt or sad.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Robert Williamson.
In addition to his parents, Dalvin is survived by his maternal grandparents, Melissa Facchiano and Paul Noble and great-grandparents, Lorie and Gary Facchiano; paternal grandmother, Debra Williamson; and siblings, Elijah Pacley, Jr., A'Layah Pacley, Kareem Burt, Elias Pacley and Esaias Pacley.
Friends may call at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie, on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 20th at Second Baptist Church, 757 East 26th Street, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Erie Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 17, 2019