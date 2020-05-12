|
Damian D. Orsini passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1958.
He is survived by his mother, Mary Pacileo Lisiecki and father, Frank Orsini (Mildred); his sister, Sharon Murri; brothers, Shawn and Adam Orsini; daughters, Amber Orsini, Valerie Lander (Jordan), Jayde Bohdzia (Matt), son Damian II, stepson Kelly Kirsch, and 13 grandchildren. He is further survived by nieces, Nicole Orsini, KaLeigh Murri, Jessica Spitcaufsky (James); a nephew, Joseph Orsini (Taylor); aunt, Natale Pacileo; uncle, James Pacileo (Judi).
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Hamot – 5th Floor Main.
No longer chair bound, you walked through Heaven's Gates.
There will be no services; however, memorials may be made to the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home of Pennsylvania, 560 East 3rd St. Erie, PA 16507.
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. assisted with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2020