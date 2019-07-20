|
|
Damian Lee Keeley, 59, a resident of 3725 Amherst Road, Erie, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully, yet unexpectedly at 1:19 p.m., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in his Erie home, of natural causes.
He was born on April 23, 1960, in Franklin, a beloved son of Ruth Ann Daley Keeley and the late Andrew H. Keeley.
Damian attended Valley Grove High School. He delivered newspapers each morning before school to his neighbors in Franklin's Prospect Park.
In his youth, Damian loved participating with The Boy Scouts of America. Some of his fondest memories as an adult were from his youth scouting days, under the direction of his Scoutmaster, Dave Smith. The many canoe trips taken with the scouts always remained to be Damian's favorite.
Damian had worked for a number of years as maintenance manager at Millcreek's Walnut Creek Middle School. He was an expert auto mechanic and enjoyed tinkering and handiwork projects around his own home, as well as helping others. He will be deeply missed by all those who loved him.
He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and friends, as well as quiet walks and the companionship of his friend's dog.
He is survived by two daughters: Billie Jo Beach of Franklin and Janelle Beach of Seneca, in addition to five grandchildren. Also surviving is his girlfriend, Joni Brooke of Erie.
In addition to his beloved mother, who survives in Franklin, Damian is survived by two brothers: Daniel J. Keeley and his wife, Ann Muscarella Keeley of North East and Andrew G. Keeley of Franklin and by two sisters: Marcia Ann Burgard of Sharpsville and his twin sister, Teresa Marie Hovis and her husband Philip of Kennerdell, in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Catherine Cross and by a dear uncle and close friend, Monsignor Ernest J. Daley, who preceded Damian in death just this past February.
Friends may call on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin. A Christian Wake Service will be conducted on Sunday at 7 p.m. in the funeral home with Deacon Richard Reed, of St. Patrick Church, presiding.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick Church with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, officiating.
Private interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to either: St. Patrick School or to The Building Fund of St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin, PA 16323.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 20, 2019