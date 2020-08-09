1/1
Damian Paul Wright
Damian Paul Wright, formerly of McKean, Pa., passed away on July 19, 2020, at his home in Enterprise, Ala. He was 51 years old.

Damian was a lover of music, fishing, hunting, phone conversations, limericks and dirty jokes. He had the keen ability to put a smile on your face no matter your mood. Damian was a 1986 graduate of General McLane High School. His college degrees included Associates in Science and Arts from Enterprise State Junior College (1996) and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Troy State University (1998). Damian spent most of his adult life living and working in south Alabama and Florida.

Damian was preceded in death by his grandparents Dolores and Leon "Opa" Kemp and Charlotte and Bill Wright.

He is survived by his long time love Tammie Glazier, her children and grandchildren (special buddy 'Lil L' Landon), Auburndale, Fla., mother and stepfather Gail and Brian Nelson, Erie, Pa., father William D. Wright, Germany, sister Vanessa (Mark) Kennedy and niece Abigail, Dothan, Ala., stepsister Jessica (Tyler) Krugger, Erie, Pa., his brother from another mother Trevor Dietrich, Erie, Pa., and several aunts, uncle and cousins.

His family will honor Damian's life with a private service at his favorite place on earth – camp at Sackett Hollow, Pa.

If anyone wishes to make a donation to honor his memory, please do so to Kindred Hospice, 1200 Rucker Blvd. A, Enterprise, AL 36330.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 9, 2020.
