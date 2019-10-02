|
|
Dan D. Draher, age 67, of Erie, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019, at his residence. Born June 20, 1952, in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Dwight and Margaret (Jobes) Draher.
Dan worked at General Partitions for 47 years, retiring in 2017 as a Vice President of the Board of Directors.
He loved football and The Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as the Cleveland Browns. Dan enjoyed golfing and bowling and was known as the family "smokemaster," often grilling and smoking many meats and foods. He also spent several years restoring a 1955 Chevy Truck.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Earl Draher; and a brother-in-law, Bart Steiger.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Cynthia A. (Schmachtenberger) Draher; two daughters, Remlee Zeiser, husband Eric, of Fairview and Colby Draher, husband Zeke Waugaman of Greensburg, Pa.; five grandchildren, Eli, Benjamin, and Liliana Zeiser and Kennedy and Cash Waugaman; three brothers-in-law, Tommy Schmachtenberger, Alan Schmachtenberger, and Roger Schmachtenberger, wife Sherry; a sister-in-law, Joyce Steiger; a cousin, Scott Hawkins, wife Beth; a nephew; many nieces; and cousins.
Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd. Further visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of a service at 11 a.m. St. John's Lutheran Church, 16495 Lisbon St. NE, Minerva, OH 44657. Interment will be at Moultrie Cemetery.
Dan's family would like to thank his caregivers – Heather, Amelia, Holly, and Luba for the wonderful care and compassion they showed Dan during his time of illness.
Memorials may be made to the V.F.W. Cliff Draher Memorial Athlete of the Year Award, c/o Minerva Local School District, 406 East Street, Minerva, Ohio 44657.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2019