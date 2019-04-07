|
|
Dana Charles Goodwin of South Charleston, W.Va., formerly of Matlacha, Fla. and Erie, Pa., passed away at home, on March 23, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on January 11, 1948 in Erie, Pa.
He graduated in 1965 from St. Albans High School. He was a founding member of the Matlacha Mariners and an active member of the Matlacha and Pine Island community. He enjoyed boating, fishing and was a avid NASCAR and drag race fan. Also, he loved dancing with his wife, Nancy!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Goodwin and Gladys A. Lucas and his brother, John F. Goodwin and niece, Terri L. Goodwin.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Harrell Goodwin, stepson, Kurt Steiner (Paula), stepdaughter, Erika Steiner and her three daughters, brother, Michael K. Goodwin Sr. (Andrea), and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were handled by the Snodgrass Funeral Home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Matlacha, Fla.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 7, 2019