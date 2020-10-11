Dana Maurice Flemings, 49, of Erie, loving father, a/k/a STRAW, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Born in Erie on September 15, 1971, Dana attended Roosevelt Middle School and East High School.
He was a passionate, loving, vibrant soul, outgoing and the life of every family function and party. As a family man, he loved laughing and joking, and taking care of his family. He had a great fashion sense and was a trendsetter.
Dana was preceded in death by his mother Judy Caroline Flemings, maternal grandmother, Mae Ruth Flemings, paternal grandmother Vivian Williams, Aunt Alma Ruth Flemings, uncles, Thomas Jefferson Flemings and Kenneth Eugene Flemings, cousins Tocarra Flemings, Marcelle Flemings and Sergio Flemings.
He leaves to celebrate his love, life and legacy, a beautiful daughter Shamika, two handsome sons, Jalen Maurice Bandaracz and Maurice Flemings, two grandsons DeAndrew and Devaris Russell. He is further survived by Johnny Williams, father, stepfather Samuel Coleman, godmother, Mayola Wayne. Dana's siblings include Ebony (Kyle Johnson), Malcolm (Alecia Atkinson), Latitia (Ronald Hollingsworth), Eyon Tarek (Atia Williams), Samuel (Brandy Flemings) and Malcom Hasson Toran. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
While observing Covid-19 guidelines, family and friends may attend the visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street, Erie, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the time of the service at 1:00 pm with Reverend Lamont Higginbottom officiating. Family and friends may also attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/
. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th Street, Erie. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com
.
Memorials and donations may be made to the family via Cashapp $033kyle.
