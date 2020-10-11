1/1
Dana Maurice Flemings
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dana Maurice Flemings, 49, of Erie, loving father, a/k/a STRAW, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Born in Erie on September 15, 1971, Dana attended Roosevelt Middle School and East High School.

He was a passionate, loving, vibrant soul, outgoing and the life of every family function and party. As a family man, he loved laughing and joking, and taking care of his family. He had a great fashion sense and was a trendsetter.

Dana was preceded in death by his mother Judy Caroline Flemings, maternal grandmother, Mae Ruth Flemings, paternal grandmother Vivian Williams, Aunt Alma Ruth Flemings, uncles, Thomas Jefferson Flemings and Kenneth Eugene Flemings, cousins Tocarra Flemings, Marcelle Flemings and Sergio Flemings.

He leaves to celebrate his love, life and legacy, a beautiful daughter Shamika, two handsome sons, Jalen Maurice Bandaracz and Maurice Flemings, two grandsons DeAndrew and Devaris Russell. He is further survived by Johnny Williams, father, stepfather Samuel Coleman, godmother, Mayola Wayne. Dana's siblings include Ebony (Kyle Johnson), Malcolm (Alecia Atkinson), Latitia (Ronald Hollingsworth), Eyon Tarek (Atia Williams), Samuel (Brandy Flemings) and Malcom Hasson Toran. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

While observing Covid-19 guidelines, family and friends may attend the visitation on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Second Baptist Church, 757 E. 26th Street, Erie, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the time of the service at 1:00 pm with Reverend Lamont Higginbottom officiating. Family and friends may also attend the service virtually via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/Edward-J-Garr-Funeral-Home-Inc-100130284712299/. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th Street, Erie. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.

Memorials and donations may be made to the family via Cashapp $033kyle.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
01:00 PM
Second Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garr Funeral Home
459 East 12th Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 452-4079
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garr Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 9, 2020
RWG my friend. Richard G Cook and family
Richard G Cook
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved