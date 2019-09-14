|
Dana P. Moore, age 63, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He was born in Erie, on May 8, 1956, son of Raymond and Helen Oberlander Moore.
Dana loved Bush Crafting and building shelters, hunting, fishing, camping, exploring, restoring axe heads, and forging weapons. He enjoyed making his own home remedies and spending time with his grandchildren. Dana liked to teach and pass on his knowledge.
Dana is survived by one daughter, Amber Moore; two sons, Zachery Moore and Nate Moore (Talisha); eight grandchildren, Gail Dean, Alexis, Anthony, Ava, Jayden, Jacob, Navaya, and Narissa; one brother, Jim Moore; and one sister, Debbie Moore.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Morris; and one grandchild, Nariah Moore.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8 p.m. The interment will take place Tuesday at 10 am at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 14, 2019