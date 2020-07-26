Dana R. Newcome, 59, of North East, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born on July 30, 1960 in Punxsutawney, Pa., the son of Lonzo Newcome of North East and the late Charlotte (Homan) Newcome.
Dana graduated from Seneca High School in 1979 and was a tool and dye maker for Seymour Tool and Die, Plastek, and presently employed at Tool All. He was a member of Greenfield Baptist Church serving on multiple boards. Dana enjoyed model airplanes, traveling in the RV, baking, cooking, Christmas, spending time with family and friends, and his cats.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cheryl (Locke) Newcome; sister, Cheri Post (Scott) of North East; two brothers, Mark Newcome (Susan) of North East, Trent Newcome (Julie) of Harborcreek; sister-in-law, Sandy Radzieski (Dave) of Union City; brother-in-laws, Jeff Locke (Karen) of Harborcreek and Gordon Locke of Colorado; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to Greenfield Baptist Church, 9028 Williams Road, North East, Pa., on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 4:00 p.m. at the church. Officiating the service is Rev. Dan Cass. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, social distancing as well as masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenfield Baptist Church or The Alzheimer's Association
of Erie, 1600 Pennsylvania Dr. Suit 15, Erie, PA 16505.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.