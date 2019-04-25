Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Daney C. Wyant Sr. Obituary
Daney C. Wyant Sr., age 71, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Erie, on March 9, 1948, a son of the late Vance J. and Bessie G. Deaton Wyant.

Daney graduated from Strong Vincent High School. He served three tours in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Daney was a member of the VFW – Post 470, the American Legion – Post 571 in Wesleyville, and volunteered at the VA Hospital. He worked as a Tool & Die marker for American Turned Products and Snap-Tite Inc. Daney was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and working on models.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Fred W. Wyant; and his brother, Charles J. Wyant.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Cynthia Szpara Wyant; his five children, Daney C. Wyant Jr., John Wyant and his wife Nicole, Tami Wyant, Candy Wyant, and Joseph Omniewski; his two brothers, James "Phil" Wyant and his wife Gen and William Wyant and his wife Diane; his two sisters, Kathy Parsons and her husband, Jay, and Cindy Ochs; his 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504, on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and are invited to a funeral service there the following morning at 10:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019
