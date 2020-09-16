Daniel A. Larsen, age 54, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, son of Leonard E. Larsen Sr. and Christine Romaski Larsen.
Daniel worked at Port Erie Plastics before working at LORD Corporation for many years. He was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and golf. He also enjoyed NASCAR and going to dirt races at Eriez Speedway. He was an avid Pittsburgh fan who loved to watch the Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers. He also loved bowling, and watching both of his sons play hockey.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard E. Larsen Jr.
He is survived by his wife of many years, Jodi Froehlich Larsen of Erie, his sons, Andy Larsen and wife Liz of Harborcreek, and Mitchell Larsen and girlfriend Devin Delucia of Lawrence Park, three grandsons, Jase Wyatt Larsen, Tanner Joseph Larsen, and Tucker Sorne Larsen, sister, Shelly Larsen Bowers and husband Larry of Erie, brother, Eric Larsen and wife Jaala of Harborcreek, sister, Lisa Larsen Mason and husband Keith of North East, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Open casket viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and closed casket viewing will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Erie City Mission.
