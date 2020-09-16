1/1
Daniel A. Larsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel A. Larsen, age 54, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, son of Leonard E. Larsen Sr. and Christine Romaski Larsen.

Daniel worked at Port Erie Plastics before working at LORD Corporation for many years. He was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, Jesus Christ. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and golf. He also enjoyed NASCAR and going to dirt races at Eriez Speedway. He was an avid Pittsburgh fan who loved to watch the Penguins, Pirates, and Steelers. He also loved bowling, and watching both of his sons play hockey.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard E. Larsen Jr.

He is survived by his wife of many years, Jodi Froehlich Larsen of Erie, his sons, Andy Larsen and wife Liz of Harborcreek, and Mitchell Larsen and girlfriend Devin Delucia of Lawrence Park, three grandsons, Jase Wyatt Larsen, Tanner Joseph Larsen, and Tucker Sorne Larsen, sister, Shelly Larsen Bowers and husband Larry of Erie, brother, Eric Larsen and wife Jaala of Harborcreek, sister, Lisa Larsen Mason and husband Keith of North East, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends may call the Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Open casket viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and closed casket viewing will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Erie City Mission.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Service
07:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved