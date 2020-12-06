Daniel A. Madlehner, 72, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was born in Erie, Pa. on March 20, 1948, son of the late Vincent C. and Ida F. (Lombardi) Madlehner.
Dan was an avid model builder. He enjoyed his hobby of building models with his father. He was a good storyteller and loved to embellish family stories. He was a W.W. I and W.W. II history buff and he loved to read. He loved cats, owning many over the years, and most importantly, he always put his family first.
He is survived by sister, Patricia Madlehner; brothers, Anthony Madlehner and Vincent Madlehner; niece Victoria Madlehner-Beckwith and her husband Donald.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
