1/1
Daniel A. Madlehner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel A. Madlehner, 72, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. He was born in Erie, Pa. on March 20, 1948, son of the late Vincent C. and Ida F. (Lombardi) Madlehner.

Dan was an avid model builder. He enjoyed his hobby of building models with his father. He was a good storyteller and loved to embellish family stories. He was a W.W. I and W.W. II history buff and he loved to read. He loved cats, owning many over the years, and most importantly, he always put his family first.

He is survived by sister, Patricia Madlehner; brothers, Anthony Madlehner and Vincent Madlehner; niece Victoria Madlehner-Beckwith and her husband Donald.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
I offer my deepest sympathy and am praying for Dan's family during this time of grief. Dan was quite the character and an all around good person. I always enjoyed my conversations with Dan and they always ended with laughter and a smile. Dan was loved and will be missed by his Pleasant Ridge Manor family. Thank you for allowing us to care for Dan. May your memories bring comfort and peace. May Dan now rest in the arms of our loving God.
Craig J Heuser
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved