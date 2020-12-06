I offer my deepest sympathy and am praying for Dan's family during this time of grief. Dan was quite the character and an all around good person. I always enjoyed my conversations with Dan and they always ended with laughter and a smile. Dan was loved and will be missed by his Pleasant Ridge Manor family. Thank you for allowing us to care for Dan. May your memories bring comfort and peace. May Dan now rest in the arms of our loving God.

Craig J Heuser

Friend