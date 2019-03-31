|
Daniel D. Jenkin, age 64, of Fairview, Pa., passed away peacefully after a long battle with a terminal illness on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1954, the son of the late James and Ora Belle Jenkin.
Dan graduated from Meadville Area High School. He attended Faith Bible College International of Charleston, Maine where he graduated with honors and served as class VP and was Class Salutatorian in 1975. He majored in Pastoral Ministries and Christian Education. He became an ordained minister with a major full-gospel denomination and served in pastoral ministry for over 25 years until moving on to help others on a more one-on-one basis.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his eldest brother Jimmie H. Jenkins. He had four siblings: Jimmie H. Jenkin, wife Diane; Dawn Keith, husband Daniel; Karen Whippo, husband David, and Paul Jenkin, wife Nancy.
He is survived by his three children whom he loved with all his heart: April March, husband John; Adam Jenkin and Andrew Jenkin, two grandsons: Cameron and Gavino March and several nieces and nephews who always referred to him as Uncle Danny.
Dan always had a passion for wood-working, but his greatest passion was always helping others and caring for those who may be sick or in need of emotional or spiritual council.
The family would like to express their gratitude to those who helped with Dan's care. Most especially, Drew Klaus who served not only as a personal care-giver but who was his closest friend. There were many who also loved and cared for Dan whom he held dear: John Elwell, Mark Dorich, Mary Ebach, Erin Ebach, and Matthew Ebach. Thanks to all the Drs and Nurses of Hillman Cancer Center Erie, Great Lakes Health Care and Hospice.
A private Memorial Service will be held later under the direction of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019