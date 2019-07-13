|
Daniel D. Pacansky, 72, of Lake City, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Fairview Manor.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on March 14, 1947, a son of the late Joseph E. and Elizabeth J. Pesta Pacansky.
Dan graduated from Girard's Rice Avenue Union High School in 1965 and then was employed at the model works in Girard and at Beaver Paint. From 1970 to 2002, he worked at the Ervite Corp. (Metalade of NY and APW Inc.), his last position held there as a TIG welder. After studying welding at the Tri-Sate Business institute, he was hired at G.E. as a welder, most recently working in Stockroom Building #7.
Daniel was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard, the Girard Knights of Columbus Council #5430 and the Friends of Bill W. He was an avid bowler at Lake City Lanes and Greengarden Lanes Bowling.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Robert Narusewicz.
He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Leigh Anne Everitt (CDR Russell USN) of Coronado, Calif.; his sisters, Josie E. Narusewicz of Lake City, and Laura J. Regelman (Gary) of Polk, Pa.; his brothers, Joseph J. Pacansky (Irene) of Virginia Beach, Va., and Michael G. Pacansky (Jeanne) of Girard; his grandchildren, Jamison, Gage and Maesan Everitt; a close friend, Lee Pelletier; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of a Prayer Service at 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lake City Fire Co., 2232 Rive Ave., Lake City, PA 16423.
Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Girard.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 13, 2019