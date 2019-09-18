|
Daniel "Dan" George Yurkovic, age 85, of Harborcreek, passed away peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on May 21, 1934, a son of the late John Yurkovic and Julia Prylinski Yurkovic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorthy Bujalski, and his brothers, Norbert and James Yurkovic.
Dan was a graduate of St. Ann's Grade School and Tech Memorial High School, class of 1952, where he was a standout athlete in basketball, football, and track.
In 1956, he married his wife, Audrey, and together for 62 years, they raised five children.
Dan founded Yurkovic Plumbing and Heating, Inc. in 1964, with the help of his wife, Audrey, and they ran operations until their retirement in 1999.
Dan was a member of Saint James Catholic Church. He was a longtime member of the Lawrence Park Golf Club in Erie, and Wyndemere Golf Club in Naples, Florida. In his retirement years, he enjoyed "snowbirding" in Naples, Florida with Audrey. Golfing was Dan's passion, and every day he could still swing a club, was considered a great day. Dan was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Spending time with his family was always very special to him, especially with his grandkids.
Dan is survived by his wife, Audrey and five children, Kevin (Deborah), of Erie, Martin (Lucia), of Erie, David (Tyler), of San Francisco, Calif., Daniel (Cami), of Erie, and Corinne Banks (Dave), of Erie. He is further survived by six grandchildren, Daniel Yurkovic, Kristine Mazur (Steve), Michael Yurkovic (Angela), Julia Yurkovic, Natalie Yurkovic and Jacob Banks.
Dan is also survived by brothers-in-law, Henry Bujalski and Kurt Yourkovik, sisters-in-law, Jean Yurkovic and Kay Kujan, along with many nieces and nephews, and a close friend, John Maleno.
A special "thanks" goes to Denny from Great Lakes Hospice, whose care and support for Dan was exceptional, and his family will be forever grateful.
In lieu of calling hours, family and friends are invited to a Mass in celebration of his life at St. James Catholic Church, 2635 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. James P. McCormick. Private interment will be held at Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 2635 Buffalo Rd., Erie, PA 16510, or to a .
