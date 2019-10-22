|
|
Daniel Dennis Orton, 77, made his transition from this life to Heaven on Sunday October 20, 2019, following a heartbreaking struggle with diabetes and dementia complications.
Dan was born October 5, 1942 to the late Robert Daniel and Opal Alice Tower Orton.
He was a Wattsburg Area High School graduate of the class of 1960. Following high school, Dan graduated from DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago, Ill., with a degree in Electronic Controls for Automation. He also furthered his education via an International Correspondence Schools' course in Industrial Engineering Management, along with taking courses in Industrial Engineering at Penn State-Behrend.
Dan had a very successful sales career, selling high-tech electronics products from a variety of companies throughout western Pennsylvania and Ohio and finished out his working career with Dytec/Midwest as an Electronic Manufacturers Representative based out of Indianapolis, Ind. Dan retired in 2008 and moved back to the Pittsburgh area. He was a resident of Sycamore Estate, a Personal Care Residence in Duquesne, Pa., and we thank all those who helped care for him there.
Dan enjoyed golfing, especially with his younger brother, Robert "Bobby". He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid reader.
Daniel D. Orton is survived by his brother, Robert D. (Yvonne) Orton; sons, Mark Orton and Scott Orton; niece Melissa Eastman and nephew, Matt (Julie) Orton; several cousins; and very dear Pittsburgh friends, Mary and Andy Manko and their children, Richard and Alyssa. He was a devoted son, brother, father, uncle and friend.
Per Dan's request, there will be no funeral service. Burial in the Lowville Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. If you wish to acknowledge his passing in some way, please feel free to contribute to a .
Arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, PA.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 22, 2019