Daniel E. Smith, age 78, passed away on Saturday, June 1 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Smith and brother Larry Schaff.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anita Smith; two sons, Brian Smith and wife Angela of Cobleskill, New York and Allen Smith and wife Denise of Erie, Pennsylvania, as well as, grandchildren Brittany (Michael) Cushman, Christa (Mitchell) Loomis, Mackenzie Smith and Tyler Smith; great-granddaughter Claire Cushman; brothers Ken Schaff and George Erdely. He is also survived by his dear Aunt Dean and Uncle Marlyn Wilson and sister-in-law Cynthia Manna.



Dan graduated from Academy High School in 1958. Upon graduation he joined the US Navy proudly serving as boat captain on a PBR in Vietnam, loadmaster for the Military Air Transport Service (MATS), and as an aviation boatswain mate serving on the aircraft carriers US Essex and WASP. His service spanned from 1958 to 1977 when he retired as Senior Chief Petty Officer. Dan then spent over 30 years in the automation industry, working for AMI, Smith and Associates, and finally retiring from Syst-a-Matic Tools in 2007. During his time in automation he was awarded 5 patents.



Dan loved boating on the Erie Canal with the love of his life, Anita. He also enjoyed gardening, puzzles, putting together models, sewing canvases, and most of all cooking and baking bread and rolls for many family, friends, and acquaintances. Dan spent many hours supporting the community where he helped build sets for many theater productions at Our Lady of Peace, Blessed Sacrament, and Cathedral Prep, baking fish at the Blessed Sacrament Fish Dinners for over 10 years, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Fire Chief for the Lebanon Lake Volunteer Fire Department, and most importantly, at the VFW, where he was chaplain of the Honor Guard.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels 4408 Peach St. Suite 102 Erie, PA 16509 or Blessed Sacrament Church 1626 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508.



Friends may call on Friday at Blessed Sacrament Church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Full Military Honors will follow.



Burial will be private.



Arrangements are being handled by the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



