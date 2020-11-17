1/1
Daniel Edward Finnegan
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Edward Finnegan, 55, entered his eternal rest on November 15, 2020. He courageously battled an 11-month diagnosis of lung cancer. He was born on April 24, 1965, the youngest son of Richard and the late Geraldine Finnegan. He was the fifth child of his siblings known as the 6 D's.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Christine; his children, Zachary (Melissa), Dustin (Sarah), Shana and Andrew Finnegan; also, Daniel, Faith and Foster; 15 grandchildren and 1 more on the way, numerous nieces and nephews. His father, Richard Finnegan, his aunts, Mary Snyder, Betty Lou Crosby (Allen) and Uncle Mike Ryan; his three sisters, Darlene Elwinger (Robert), Donna Kanyar-Twichel and Diana (Terri) Finnegan; his two brothers, Donald and David Finnegan.

He was predeceased by his mother, Geraldine, grandparents, Gerald and Theresa Ryan, Hazel and Lloyd Stuck and other loved ones.

He graduated in 1983 from Northwestern High School and later graduated from Ashford University in 2015, with an Associate of Science Degree in Business administration.

He was employed at Urick Foundry for the last eight years. He was a life member of the Platea Volunteer Fire Company. His love of flowers was demonstrated by planting them lovingly for all his family.

He was raised in the Sterrettania Alliance Church and gave his life to the Lord in his youth. He loved the outdoors, hunting, kayaking and recently teaching his grandchildren to fish for bass. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

Services will be held privately by the Finnegan family.

Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.

To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved