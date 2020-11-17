Daniel Edward Finnegan, 55, entered his eternal rest on November 15, 2020. He courageously battled an 11-month diagnosis of lung cancer. He was born on April 24, 1965, the youngest son of Richard and the late Geraldine Finnegan. He was the fifth child of his siblings known as the 6 D's.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Christine; his children, Zachary (Melissa), Dustin (Sarah), Shana and Andrew Finnegan; also, Daniel, Faith and Foster; 15 grandchildren and 1 more on the way, numerous nieces and nephews. His father, Richard Finnegan, his aunts, Mary Snyder, Betty Lou Crosby (Allen) and Uncle Mike Ryan; his three sisters, Darlene Elwinger (Robert), Donna Kanyar-Twichel and Diana (Terri) Finnegan; his two brothers, Donald and David Finnegan.
He was predeceased by his mother, Geraldine, grandparents, Gerald and Theresa Ryan, Hazel and Lloyd Stuck and other loved ones.
He graduated in 1983 from Northwestern High School and later graduated from Ashford University in 2015, with an Associate of Science Degree in Business administration.
He was employed at Urick Foundry for the last eight years. He was a life member of the Platea Volunteer Fire Company. His love of flowers was demonstrated by planting them lovingly for all his family.
He was raised in the Sterrettania Alliance Church and gave his life to the Lord in his youth. He loved the outdoors, hunting, kayaking and recently teaching his grandchildren to fish for bass. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Services will be held privately by the Finnegan family.
Burial will be in the Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
