Elkin Funeral Home
65 South Lake Street
North East, PA 16428
(814) 725-4511
Daniel Eugene Consla


1955 - 2020
Daniel Eugene Consla Obituary
Daniel Eugene Consla, age 64, of North East, formerly of Waterford, passed away on Friday, January 17th. He was born in Meadville, Pa., on September 21, 1955, the son of the late Alton and Lola (Mitchell) Consla.

Daniel worked as a warehouse laborer for many years and was formerly employed in Virginia. He was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed watching old movies, and loved going for walks.

He was preceded in death by a brother, David Consla.

Daniel is survived by a brother, Michael Consla (Donna) of Virginia; cousins, Rebecca Groves (David) of North East, Don Mandaville (Mary) of Nickels, N.Y., Renee Proper of Corry, Nikole Lorman (Mike) of Corry, and Ryan Smith (Stacey) of Gilbert, Arizona.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 21, 2020
