Daniel Floyd DeCoursey, age 61 of Erie, Pennsylvania, lost his courageous fight with Stage IV Esophageal Cancer on October 26th, 2019.
Danny was born February 8, 1958 in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Ronald and Virginia (Coughlin) DeCoursey.
He spent most of his life in Erie enjoying all it has to offer. Daniel graduated from Harborcreek High School in 1976, was employed at General Electric, Apex Integration Systems, Johnson Controls, Scott Electric, and his last position at Fralo.
Daniel had a love for music, attending racing events, riding his Harley, cooking; but loved his family the most and in turn was loved by all.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia DeCoursey and his children, Daniel R. DeCoursey and Rachael D. DeCoursey; grandson Peyton; his sister, Sharon DeCoursey Ambrose and his brother David R. DeCoursey; brother-in-law David Ambrose, sister-in-law April DeCoursey; nieces Jaclyn and Elise, and nephews Justin and Christopher; cousins John Coughlin Jr., Cherrie Praetzel and more; uncle John Coughlin Sr. and wife Marianne.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at Calamari's Squid Row, 1317 State Street, Erie on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Ave. Branch.
Anyone who would like to make a donation instead of flowers, please consider donating to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association at www.ecaware.org.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 31, 2019